The Role of AI Tools in Education

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
ChatGPT, an AI platform developed by Open AI, has gained attention for its ability to generate essays and solve mathematical equations. However, concerns have arisen regarding its use as a shortcut for completing homework assignments.

Instead of outright banning AI tools like ChatGPT, it is important to recognize that education has consistently adapted to incorporate online technology. The UK government has even initiated a consultation on the use of generative AI in education, acknowledging potential benefits in reducing teacher workload and enhancing administrative tasks.

While the guidance recognizes the need for schools and colleges to review homework policies to address the potential for cheating, it does not provide specific advice on how to address this issue. Strategies must be developed to ensure academic integrity while embracing technological advancements.

Historical research shows that similar concerns have surrounded the integration of new technologies in the classroom before. For example, past studies examined the impact of word processors and calculators on student learning. We must recognize that emerging digital tools can support learning and foster critical thinking skills.

Instead of enforcing punitive measures, teachers should embrace AI technologies and incorporate them into lessons on digital literacy, misinformation, and critical thinking. It is crucial for students to learn how to use online tools responsibly, distinguishing between acknowledging their use and claiming the work as their own. Educational resources and guidelines, such as the AI hub provided by the charity SWGfL, can assist in these endeavors.

Ultimately, generative AI tools like ChatGPT are expected to become a part of mainstream learning. Educational institutions should adapt to this change, just as they did with the integration of search engines, calculators, and word processors. By embracing these advancements, a balanced approach can be achieved that incorporates the benefits of AI while maintaining academic integrity.

