The Power of AI Models

An AI Model Shows Promise in Predicting Focal Treatment Margins in Prostate Cancer

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
An artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning model has been found to be superior in predicting focal treatment margins and negative margin probabilities in resected prostate cancer specimens. This model outperformed conventional models, as reported in a study published in European Urology Open Science.

The study developed an AI-driven approach and platform that incorporates various types of information, including MRI, tracked biopsy, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA). By utilizing these multimodal inputs, the model generated cancer estimation maps and determined optimal margins. The AI-derived margins exhibited higher sensitivity for cancerous voxels compared to traditional Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PI-RADs) regions of interest (ROI). Additionally, they showed improved negative margin rates for clinically significant prostate cancer and index lesions.

Compared to hemigland margins, the AI margins also revealed a lower amount of missed clinically significant prostate cancer. This indicates that the AI model has the potential to enhance and standardize focal treatment margins, which could potentially lead to reduced cancer recurrence rates.

The study was conducted retrospectively, analyzing data from 50 patients diagnosed with intermediate-risk prostate cancer who underwent radical prostatectomy. However, there were some limitations to the study. These included the exclusive focus on radical prostatectomy recipients, the possible bias resulting from a single-institution population, and the absence of a comparison between the AI model and physician readers.

Future prospective studies are necessary to validate the potential of AI-enabled cancer mapping for personalized treatment planning in prostate cancer.

