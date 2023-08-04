Progress of Alakin Digital Health Platform by Tech2Heal SAS

AI/ML Innovations Inc.’s subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has been making significant progress since the launch of its AI-driven Alakin Digital Health Platform. This flagship product has gained traction in the markets of France and Brazil, specifically in vertical private clinics, clinical trials, the public health sector, and the occupational health space.

In vertical private clinics, the Alakin platform has been well-received for its configurability, allowing clinics to create personalized care pathways for different conditions. This flexibility has improved patient engagement and streamlined administrative tasks through AI automation. The platform offers a more efficient and engaging healthcare experience for both patients and care teams.

The Alakin platform has also been selected for a comprehensive 5-year study in the field of clinical trials. Specifically, the study aims to improve the health of individuals aged between 50 and 70. By enabling remote patient monitoring and telehealth services, the platform enables researchers to gather valuable data and provide proactive care, ultimately enhancing the well-being of study participants.

In Brazil’s public health sector, the Alakin platform has been deployed in popular health centers. This implementation has led to improved population health initiatives and better access to healthcare services. The platform’s capabilities have contributed to better health outcomes for the community, addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Furthermore, the Alakin platform has gained traction in the occupational health space where it addresses the issue of absenteeism. It offers a powerful solution for managing and improving employee health, which employers recognize as valuable for proactive health and quality-of-life policies.

The Alakin Digital Health Platform’s success highlights its transformative capabilities across various healthcare domains. Tech2Heal remains committed to exploring new opportunities for expansion and collaboration in the global market.