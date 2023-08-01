AI Technology Creating New Roles in Advertising Industry

AI technology is not only replacing jobs in advertising but also leading to the emergence of new roles within brands and agencies. Companies like Coca-Cola and Amazon have already begun appointing leaders in AI to oversee internal strategy and implementation with business partners. However, whether generative AI warrants such leadership positions is still a debated topic in the ad industry.

The potential for a trend of generative AI job titles is particularly high in marketing due to the widespread use of this technology. Many major brands have experimented with generative AI both internally and in consumer-facing ways, and several agencies have launched products based on generative AI.

Coca-Cola, for instance, recently appointed Pratik Thakar as their global head of generative AI. Thakar is responsible for developing AI-infused platforms to enhance the consumer experience. Amazon Web Services also joined in by appointing Vasanth Philomin as their VP of generative AI, focusing on helping clients adopt chatbots and other content-creating AI.

While Accenture has several mid-level generative AI-specific roles, their executives overseeing AI strategies do not hold positions with “generative AI” in their titles. This indicates that dedicated titles for generative AI are still not widely embraced by traditional advertisers. Many companies prefer broader titles and roles that encompass a variety of AI applications.

Nevertheless, some marketing companies have started assigning people to new roles that lead generative AI strategy, without explicitly mentioning the technology in the title. These roles often involve the term “AI” and revolve around exploring the intersection of AI technology and creativity.

There is concern that generative AI-specific roles may follow the trajectory of Web3 positions, which quickly lost prominence. However, the appointment of a generative AI lead demonstrates a serious commitment to the technology.

Although Coca-Cola is currently the only major consumer-facing brand with a head of generative AI, the industry is expected to witness more such appointments in the future. The introduction of these new roles signifies the growing influence of AI technology in the advertising landscape.