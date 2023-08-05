Artificial Intelligence Language Models Attracting Massive Funding Raises Concerns About a Market Bubble

Artificial intelligence (AI) language models (LLMs) have seen a surge in investment, surpassing $25 billion in the first half of 2023. This significant funding has led experts to question whether it indicates the formation of a potential market bubble.

The rise of AI dominance in the venture capital (VC) market began with OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in November 2022. As interest in the cryptocurrency industry declined, VC firms turned their attention to AI startups as an alternative. The demand for LLMs became apparent as OpenAI’s ChatGPT gained one million users within five days.

Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook also joined the AI market by acquiring major stakes in AI startups or developing their own language models. Numerous smaller companies emerged, securing substantial funds. For example, Jasper AI, an AI-based copywriting platform, raised $125 million, while Anthropic received $450 million with Google’s backing.

A survey conducted by PitchBook revealed that 74% of investors surveyed had invested in at least one AI/machine learning startup, indicating significant interest in the sector.

However, concerns have been raised about the allocation of funds to AI startups. Instead of investing in research and development or customer acquisition, a considerable portion of the funding is being used to acquire graphics processing units (GPUs) due to the high demand for AI training. This has resulted in a shortage of GPUs that is expected to persist until the end of 2024.

Furthermore, many AI startups heavily rely on third-party APIs, such as OpenAI’s API, to provide their services. This lack of ownership and control over intellectual property raises sustainability concerns and questions about differentiation from competitors.

There are also reports of declining interest in AI language models like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing, as well as decreased performance in newer versions like GPT-4. These factors contribute to concerns that the market may be approaching a bursting point.

While AI language models remain a promising field, the industry’s rapid growth and allocation of funds raise doubts about its long-term sustainability and the potential risks associated with a market bubble.