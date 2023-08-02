Jesus Reinterpreted: From Historical Figure to AI Chatbot

Throughout history, Jesus has been reinterpreted in various ways to meet the needs and expectations of different cultures and contexts. In 19th-century America, he was depicted as a strong and courageous figure, conforming to white masculine ideals. In India, he was portrayed as a Hindu mystic or guru, bridging the gap between Indian Christians and faithful Hindus. Theologian James Cone presented Jesus as Black, highlighting his experience of oppression and offering hope for liberation and justice.

Now, a new form of Jesus has emerged in the digital realm: the “AI Jesus” on the Twitch channel called “ask_jesus.” This chatbot, represented as a white man in a robe, is available round the clock to answer questions on personal and spiritual matters. Users turn to AI Jesus for advice, seeking answers about motivation and the existence of God. This phenomenon is part of a growing field of AI spirituality, exploring how artificial intelligence shapes human spirituality and helps analyze human beliefs.

AI Jesus is just one example of the integration of technology and spirituality. Other instances include a chatbot sermon in Germany and a Buddhist chatbot in Thailand sharing spiritual lessons. These advancements highlight the evolving relationship between technology and spirituality, as we find new ways to engage with religious and philosophical concepts in the digital age.

It is essential to understand that AI Jesus and similar AI spiritual figures are reinterpretations of a historical and religious figure for contemporary times. They raise intriguing questions about the nature of belief and the role of technology in spirituality. While these chatbots offer insights and guidance, it is crucial to recognize that they are not the same as the original Jesus, but rather unique expressions of our current technological era.