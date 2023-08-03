Economists Forecast AI Investment to Contribute 4% of US GDP by 2025

Economists from Goldman Sachs project that investment in artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute up to 4% of the United States’ gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025. They estimate that global investments in AI could reach $200 billion by that time, with half of these investments occurring in the U.S.

Comparing the potential financial impact of AI to the introduction of electricity and personal computers in the past, economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani believe that AI could have an even greater effect. They predict that AI could account for up to 4% of U.S. GDP and 2.5% in other nations that have heavily invested in the technology.

Generative AI, which refers to AI models that can create content, is identified as a significant contributor to the expected gains. Goldman Sachs underscores the economic potential of generative AI, stating that it could increase global labor productivity by over 1% per year with widespread usage.

However, realizing this economic benefit would require substantial upfront investments from businesses. Goldman Sachs emphasizes that in order for large-scale transformation to occur, businesses must invest in physical, digital, and human capital to acquire and implement new technologies, as well as reshape their processes.

The report also highlights the growing adoption of AI among companies, with 16% of Russell 3000 companies mentioning AI in their earnings calls. This figure represents a significant increase from less than 1% in 2016, establishing the U.S. as a market leader in AI technology.

While the exact timing of the AI investment cycle remains uncertain, current business surveys suggest that the most significant impact of AI investments will occur after 2025.