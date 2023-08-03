The Global AI Infrastructure Market Set to Experience Significant Growth

Spending in the global AI infrastructure market is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 44% over the next six years. This surge is driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) among companies and the consequent requirement for data centers specifically designed to handle compute-intensive AI applications.

While established enterprise cloud vendors are modifying existing data centers with advanced chips and upgrades to cater to the demand for AI software, there is also a market opportunity for the development of new data center facilities from the ground up.

Traditional data centers typically utilize general-purpose chips for workload operations. However, purpose-built AI data centers leverage AI-specific chips, such as Nvidia’s graphics processing units. These chips enable parallel processing and efficient handling of large volumes of data. Moreover, AI data centers are equipped with optical networking and storage capabilities to support AI models at scale.

Building and upgrading purpose-built AI data centers necessitates significant investments of capital and time. According to research firm Data Bridge Market Research, spending in the global AI infrastructure market, including data centers, networks, and other hardware, is projected to reach $422.55 billion by 2029.

One notable company capitalizing on the opportunities in the AI data center market is CoreWeave, a startup based in Roseland, N.J. Recently, CoreWeave secured a $2.3 billion debt facility to accelerate the construction of AI-ready data centers. The company currently operates seven AI data centers and aims to double that number by the end of the year. Its latest data center, located in Plano, Texas, has a value of $1.6 billion and commenced commercial operations in recent weeks.