A recent study published in the Lancet Oncology journal has revealed that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in mammogram cancer screenings can significantly reduce radiologist workloads without increasing false-positive results. The study, conducted by a research team from Lund University in Sweden, monitored 80,033 Swedish women with an average age of 54 for just over a year from 2021 to 2022.

The study randomly assigned 39,996 patients to undergo AI-empowered breast cancer screenings, which detected cancers in 28 percent (244 tests) of cases. In comparison, conventional screenings of the other 40,024 patients revealed screen-detected cancers in 25 percent (203 tests) of cases. Among the additional cancers detected by the AI, 19 were invasive. Both the AI-empowered and conventional screenings had a 1.5 percent false positive rate.

Interestingly, radiologists on the AI side had 44 percent fewer screen readings to analyze, resulting in a reduction of 36,886 readings. The AI’s recommendations were shown to be comparable to those of two radiologists working together.

Dr. Kristina Lång, the lead author of the study, emphasized the need for further trials and program-based evaluations to fully understand the safety and effectiveness of AI technology in cancer screenings. These evaluations should not only consider the impact on patient outcomes, such as detecting missed interval cancers, but also the cost-effectiveness when combining AI technology with radiologists’ expertise.

The integration of AI technology in cancer detection has been a continuous pursuit for computer vision researchers and AI companies. Machine vision systems developed for mammogram screenings have shown consistent improvement and have demonstrated reliability on par with human clinicians in certain cases. Major companies such as IBM, Google, MIT, and NVIDIA have also invested in similar research on cancer screening using AI technology.

In conclusion, the study’s findings suggest that AI has the potential to significantly reduce radiologist workloads in mammogram cancer screenings while maintaining a low false-positive rate. However, further research and evaluations are necessary to fully understand its impact and effectiveness in improving patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness.