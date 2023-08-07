Canadians Self-Represented in Court May Use AI Tools to Enhance Success

Canadians who choose to represent themselves in court may soon have the option to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their chances of success. These AI tools can assist in sifting through court cases, drafting legal documents, and providing guidance on next steps.

Generative AI technology, specifically trained for legal purposes, can help litigants effectively navigate thousands of cases, find relevant precedents, and understand the necessary actions after filing documents. Some companies are already using AI to analyze patterns in past cases and recommend next steps for self-represented litigants.

One such company, Courtroom5, based in North Carolina, is even developing a generative AI chatbot based on anonymous case records to assist litigants. Other platforms, like Toronto-based Blue J, offer their software to legal clinics across Canada, making the technology accessible to self-represented litigants.

However, there are concerns about the readiness of Canada’s information system for AI integration, the accuracy of AI tools, and whether they may perpetuate inequalities. Self-represented litigants make up a significant portion of individuals in family and civil court in Canada, and affordability remains a barrier to accessing justice.

While AI has the potential to provide more sophisticated assessments and help litigants understand how previous cases relate to their own, issues such as outdated information and the risk of false outputs need to be addressed.

Additionally, there is debate about whether AI tools will further stratify the wealthy and poor. While some basic AI tools may be available for free or at low cost, more advanced platforms could give larger law firms an unfair advantage, raising concerns over procedural fairness.

As AI continues to be utilized by the legal system, including judges, there is also a potential lack of transparency regarding how technology informs decisions. This could make it challenging for self-represented litigants to challenge rulings when they do not understand the use and influence of AI.

Overall, AI holds significant potential in assisting self-represented litigants, but careful consideration of its implementation is essential to ensure fairness and accessibility in Canada’s legal system.