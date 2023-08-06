CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Photography

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
The Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Photography

The incorporation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the art world has sparked controversy, but photographer Sophie Gamand has managed to use AI in a way that aligns with her artistic vision. In her latest project featuring shelter dogs with cropped ears, Gamand aimed to explore how AI perceives the appearance of dogs.

Using the AI program DALL-E 2, Gamand discovered that the program determined dogs should have floppy ears, contradicting the cropped ear trend. She digitally restored the cropped ears of shelter dogs in her original photographs through AI, wanting to see what computers believe dogs should look like.

While the process of generating the images using AI was sometimes frustrating, it ultimately yielded fascinating results. According to Gamand, AI believes that dogs are meant to have intact ears. She has also integrated AI into her other artistic endeavors, transforming AI interpretations of dogs into oil paintings and using ChatGTP to create a letter from a shelter dog to its former owner.

As an artist who has discovered her work in AI datasets, Gamand emphasizes the importance of remaining ethical and honest when using AI. Her artwork often aims to raise awareness about misunderstood dog breeds and promote pet adoption from shelters. Working in partnership with the Clear The Shelter Campaign, Gamand is currently running successful fundraisers for animal shelters.

Through her work, Gamand sheds light on the deeper relationship between humans and dogs, highlighting instances where human desires overshadow the wellbeing of dogs. The practice of ear cropping, for instance, persists despite being unnecessary in modern times. Gamand urges the public to reflect on their treatment of animals and question whether they truly act as best friends to their beloved pets.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Fire District Captain Uses Bloodhound to Track Down Dangerous Suspect

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Breaking Barriers: Ensuring Accessibility and Inclusivity in Immersive Virtual Experiences

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Streamlining Operations in BFSI: The Impact of Outsourcing on Efficiency and Profitability

Aug 6, 2023

You missed

Technology

Apple’s Annual iPhone Event Expected in September

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Fire District Captain Uses Bloodhound to Track Down Dangerous Suspect

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Release Build Reveals New Playable Characters and Fatalities

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Wizards of the Coast announces new expansions for Magic: The Gathering

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments