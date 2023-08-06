The incorporation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the art world has sparked controversy, but photographer Sophie Gamand has managed to use AI in a way that aligns with her artistic vision. In her latest project featuring shelter dogs with cropped ears, Gamand aimed to explore how AI perceives the appearance of dogs.

Using the AI program DALL-E 2, Gamand discovered that the program determined dogs should have floppy ears, contradicting the cropped ear trend. She digitally restored the cropped ears of shelter dogs in her original photographs through AI, wanting to see what computers believe dogs should look like.

While the process of generating the images using AI was sometimes frustrating, it ultimately yielded fascinating results. According to Gamand, AI believes that dogs are meant to have intact ears. She has also integrated AI into her other artistic endeavors, transforming AI interpretations of dogs into oil paintings and using ChatGTP to create a letter from a shelter dog to its former owner.

As an artist who has discovered her work in AI datasets, Gamand emphasizes the importance of remaining ethical and honest when using AI. Her artwork often aims to raise awareness about misunderstood dog breeds and promote pet adoption from shelters. Working in partnership with the Clear The Shelter Campaign, Gamand is currently running successful fundraisers for animal shelters.

Through her work, Gamand sheds light on the deeper relationship between humans and dogs, highlighting instances where human desires overshadow the wellbeing of dogs. The practice of ear cropping, for instance, persists despite being unnecessary in modern times. Gamand urges the public to reflect on their treatment of animals and question whether they truly act as best friends to their beloved pets.