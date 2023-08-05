New AI-generated Images Provide Glimpse of Harry Potter Characters Based on Book Descriptions

AI-generated images of Harry Potter characters have recently been shared by a Vietnamese Reddit user, offering fans a glimpse of what these beloved characters should look like based solely on book descriptions. The release of these images has sparked debates among fans as they discuss which interpretations are the most authentic.

Harry Potter is depicted in these AI-generated images with his iconic scar and round glasses, but with luminous green eyes instead of Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal in the films. Ron Weasley is instantly recognizable with his flaming red hair and grayish t-shirt, reminiscent of Rupert Grint’s appearance in the first film. Ginny Weasley is also featured with her straight, bright red hair.

Hermione Granger is easily spotted with her thick, curly hair, although the AI image portrays it as bushier than described in the books. Luna Lovegood appears more child-like compared to her on-screen counterpart, leading to some debates among fans about which portrayal is better.

The AI interpretations of Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy also deviate from their film adaptations. Neville is depicted with blonde hair, differing from his brown hair in the films, while Draco bears a closer resemblance to a young Tom Felton. Interestingly, there were no arguments over Draco’s appearance.

Furthermore, AI has been utilized to recreate other characters from the Harry Potter series, such as Sirius Black, Severus Snape, and Remus Lupin. It is worth noting that the AI version of Voldemort gained significant attention due to its eerie similarity to Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal in the movies.

These AI-generated images offer a fresh perspective on beloved characters from the Wizarding World, igniting discussions among fans about the most accurate visual interpretations. It provides an intriguing exploration of how different readers may have imagined these characters based solely on the descriptions in J.K. Rowling’s books.