AI OncoNPC Predicts Origin of Cancer with 80% Accuracy

Scientists from MIT and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model called OncoNPC that can predict the origin of a patient’s cancer. This information is essential in making effective treatment decisions for patients and caregivers.

Traditional diagnostic methods are unable to determine the source of a malignant tumor in 3 to 5% of cancer cases. These cases are classified as cancers of unknown primary (CUP), which significantly limits treatment options. The AI model, trained by the research team, utilized medical records, tumor genetic sequencing data, and clinical information from over 36,000 patients with known primary tumors. It was then tested on approximately 7,000 primary tumors that it had not previously encountered.

The results demonstrated that the AI model accurately predicted the origin of cancers with an average accuracy rate of 80%. It also had a high-confidence accuracy rate of 95%. For a set of around 900 CUP tumors, the AI made high-confidence predictions for 40% of the cases. To validate the findings, the researchers analyzed pathology data, patient history, and genetic mutations associated with the predictions.

This AI model holds significant potential for patients with lethal forms of cancer, including pancreatic cancer. By providing more precise treatment options instead of generalized chemotherapy, it can improve patient outcomes. Moreover, it can be particularly beneficial in smaller medical facilities with limited staffing and resources.

While this AI model shows promise in the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment, it is important to approach its applications in the medical field with caution. Historical challenges of medical and scientific racism must be considered. Nonetheless, OncoNPC represents a significant advancement in the quest for improved cancer diagnosis and treatment.