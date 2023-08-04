The Growing Demand for AI Hardware Drives Tenstorrent’s $100 Million Funding Round

The appetite for hardware to train AI models is experiencing exponential growth. AI chips are projected to capture up to 20% of the $450 billion total semiconductor market by 2025. Sales of AI chips are expected to reach $83.3 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 35%.

One company benefiting from this increasing demand is Tenstorrent, an AI hardware startup led by Jim Keller. Tenstorrent recently announced that it successfully raised $100 million in a convertible note funding round. Co-leading the round were Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund, with Hyundai’s car-making units, Hyundai Motor and Kia, contributing $50 million to the funding. Other venture capital funds, including Fidelity Ventures and Eclipse Ventures, also participated in the funding round.

Tenstorrent focuses on selling AI processors and licensing AI software solutions and IP based on RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture for custom processors. The funding secured will be utilized for product development, the design and development of AI chiplets, and the advancement of Tenstorrent’s machine learning software roadmap.

In recent years, Tenstorrent has shifted its strategy to focus more on licensing and services. The company introduced DevCloud, a cloud-based service that allows developers to run AI models without the need to purchase hardware. Furthermore, Tenstorrent established partnerships with Bodhi Computing and LG to incorporate its products into servers and automotive products.

Despite its success, Tenstorrent faces strong competition from established players in the AI chip market, such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Another challenge the industry is currently facing is a shortage of components required to build AI chips. How well Tenstorrent and other vendors navigate these challenges will determine their success in the market.