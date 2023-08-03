AI-Generated Works: Copyright Law in the Digital Age

Millions of people recently enjoyed a viral single titled “Heart on My Sleeve” featuring Canadian musicians Drake and The Weeknd. Surprisingly, this song was created by a pseudonymous TikTok user who harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to produce the vocals. Although the video was taken down due to a copyright claim from the user’s label, this raises questions about the use of copyrighted content to train AI and whether AI-created works can be protected under copyright law.

The heart of copyright law lies in incentivizing and protecting human creativity. It grants authors control over their work and the opportunity to earn a living from it. However, as AI technologies advance, creators may find themselves losing out on financial rewards while others profit from their work.

The integration of AI into everyday software like Microsoft Office means that AI-generated content will soon be widespread. Despite its financial benefits, there is concern that AI development may come at the expense of uncompensated creators.

Determining the actual author of a work created with AI becomes crucial. Traditionally, the author is regarded as the “mastermind” behind the work, not necessarily the one physically producing it. In the case of photographs, the Supreme Court ruled that the photographer is the author based on their original mental conception.

AI developers often assume that using copyrighted material for AI training falls under fair use principles. However, a recent Supreme Court decision in the Warhol v. Goldsmith case has limited the scope of transformative use, suggesting that AI-generated output may not be treated as fair use.

The U.S. Copyright Office maintains that the crucial factor is whether the work is primarily a product of human authorship or machine execution. This stance is supported by a case involving a monkey that took a selfie, where the Copyright Office argued that the photo could not be copyrighted because it was not taken by a human.

With the maturation of AI technology, the question of ownership and authorship of AI-generated works remains open. The future relationship between AI and copyright law will depend on how society’s perception of human uniqueness in the creative process evolves.

Regulating AI requires caution to ensure that creators are not left uncompensated while others benefit. Balancing the interests of AI development and uncompensated creators will be critical in shaping copyright law in the AI era.