The Rapid Expansion of AI-Generated Cybercrime

A cybersecurity firm, SlashNext, has uncovered the alarming growth of AI-generated cybercrime facilitated by new tools found on the darkweb. The recent discovery of WormGPT was just the tip of the iceberg as cybercriminals continue to develop more sophisticated artificial intelligence tools to target their victims.

One of these tools, known as FraudGPT, possesses a range of capabilities including the creation of phishing scam web pages, writing malicious code, developing hacking tools, and crafting scam letters. SlashNext researchers collaborated with a pseudonymous individual named CanadianKingpin12 to investigate FraudGPT and its functionality. Their investigation uncovered the development of new AI chatbots called DarkBart and DarkBert, which are expected to have internet access and integrate with Google’s image recognition technology, Google Lens. This integration enables these chatbots to send both text and images.

Originally created by data intelligence company S2W to combat cybercrime, DarkBert has since been repurposed by criminals for harmful activities such as advanced social engineering attacks and the distribution of malware, including ransomware.

To evade detection, the seller of FraudGPT had to switch communication channels to encrypted messenger apps after being banned from forums for policy violations, as highlighted by SlashNext’s report. The report emphasizes the crucial role of cybersecurity training and enhanced email verification measures in defending against the rapid proliferation of AI-generated cybercrime tools.

Additionally, another report by web security company Immunefi highlights the struggles of cybersecurity experts in effectively utilizing AI to combat cybercrime. While cybercriminals leverage AI to create increasingly advanced malicious tools, AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s, have shown limited accuracy and lack specialized knowledge for identifying exploits.

The swift evolution from WormGPT to FraudGPT and now DarkBert within the span of a month underscores the significant impact of malicious AI on the cybersecurity landscape and the ongoing battle against cybercrime, as stated by SlashNext.