The Rise of Generative AI in Media Corporations Raises Concerns

The use of generative AI by media corporations is increasing, with News Corp allegedly generating 3,000 news stories per week using AI. However, caution is necessary when approaching these AI-generated articles. Large language models like GPT-4 focus on predicting language rather than producing factual content, leading to potential inaccuracies and misinformation. This raises concerns about the quality of the content being produced and packaged as journalism.

While content farms have been around for a while, AI has accelerated the speed, scale, and distribution of such content. News Corp’s wide reach in Australia emphasizes the need to pay attention to the implications of AI-generated content. Currently, AI is primarily utilized for generating “service information” like fuel prices or traffic updates, but concerns are arising regarding its future direction.

In the past, tech news outlet CNET faced backlash for publishing AI-generated articles filled with errors. The rise of AI-generated reporting has resulted in unionization and strikes by CNET workers and Hollywood writers, who demand better protections and accountability concerning AI usage.

Generative AI is part of a broader trend among media organizations to act like data-driven, algorithmically optimized digital platforms. Reforms aimed at protecting user privacy online, which could hinder this behavior, face opposition from these media corporations. The inclusion of AI-generated content worsens the already declining profit issues faced by traditional media.

One potential consequence of an internet dominated by AI-generated content is the development of an “inbred mutant” system. When AI models are trained solely on outputs from other generative AIs instead of human-made content, the quality of the material gradually deteriorates. This could flood the internet with subpar content, referred to as “Habsburg AI.”

Nevertheless, not all hope is lost. AI applications can have positive impacts, such as enhancing accessibility by transcribing audio content, generating image descriptions, and facilitating text-to-speech delivery. These applications offer genuine excitement.

It is crucial to ensure that the media industry doesn’t solely depend on generative AI and surveillance capitalism. Regional areas deserve authentic, local reporting, and journalists require protection from AI encroachment. Australia needs a robust, sustainable, and diverse media landscape to hold those in power accountable and keep the public informed, rather than replicating the problematic aspects exported from Silicon Valley.