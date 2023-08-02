The recent publication of an AI-generated “opinion” piece by several local newspapers in Ireland has sparked controversy and raised ethical questions about the use of generative AI in journalism. The article, titled “Should refugees in Ireland go home?,” was written using the ChatGPT tool and published on various titles owned by Iconic Media.

The decision to publish this article was met with criticism due to its irresponsible use of refugees as mere content material. While the piece later had its headline modified to question the trustworthiness of AI, it still failed to address the underlying issues.

There is a consensus among journalists that AI can assist in certain aspects of news production, such as fact-checking and adding context. However, it should not be used to replace the essential work of journalists, including reporting and providing analysis.

The use of refugees as the subject matter in the article further exacerbated the situation. Given the tense discussions and protests surrounding refugees in Ireland, publishing an article that questions whether they should “go home” only serves to fuel division and misinformation.

The National Union of Journalists expressed deep concern about the use of AI-generated material in this manner, calling it “deeply disturbing.” Furthermore, the article’s widespread publication across multiple websites led to inflammatory comments calling for the removal and mistreatment of refugees.

It is essential to consider the editorial responsibility involved in using AI to solicit provocative opinions and frame articles recklessly. This case also raises questions about the motives behind using ChatGPT and syndicating the article across numerous Irish titles. The lack of transparency and explanation surrounding the publishing decisions is concerning.

The incident in Ireland is not the first of its kind. The use of AI in journalism has previously resulted in challenges, such as when the Irish Times was tricked into publishing an opinion piece partially generated by AI. This demonstrates the need for more extensive discussions on the use of generative AI in the media.

Press Ombudsman Susan McKay emphasizes the importance of industry-wide standards and guidelines for the use of generative AI to prevent misleading and misinforming the public. Irish media has an opportunity to take a leadership role in this regard and ensure that AI is used ethically and responsibly.