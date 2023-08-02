AI-Enabled Brain Implants Restore Movement and Sensation in Paralyzed Man

In July 2020, Keith Thomas suffered a diving accident that resulted in paralysis from the chest down. However, a groundbreaking clinical trial led by Chad Bouton at Northwell Health in New York has given Thomas a newfound hope. Through the use of AI-enabled microchip brain implants, Thomas is now regaining movement and sensation in his hands.

To begin the rehabilitation process, Thomas underwent functional MRIs to map his brain and identify the specific areas responsible for arm movement and sensation in his hands. Neurosurgeons then implanted two chips to restore movement and three more for touch and feeling in his fingers. An AI program was utilized to interpret Thomas’s brain activity as physical actions. These actions were then transmitted through non-invasive electrodes on his spine and forearm muscles to stimulate movement. Additionally, sensors on his fingertips and palms transmitted pressure and touch data to his brain.

After just four months of therapy, Thomas experienced remarkable progress. He regained enough sensation to hold his sister’s hand and noticed increased strength in his arms. Interestingly, researchers also observed natural recovery taking place, suggesting that the microchip system has the potential to permanently reduce some of the effects of spinal damage.

This innovative technology holds promise for rehabilitating the brain’s neural pathways without the need for pharmaceutical intervention. Keith Thomas’s life has already been transformed by the progress he has made, serving as a beacon of hope for further advancements in the field. With continued research and development, this AI-enabled microchip brain implant approach may offer a brighter future for individuals with paralysis.