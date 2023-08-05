An Artificial Intelligence Model Shows Promise in Predicting Treatment Margins for Prostate Cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning model has shown promise in predicting treatment margins and probabilities in resected prostate cancer specimens. According to a retrospective study published in European Urology Open Science, the AI-derived margins were found to be more accurate compared to conventional models.

Using the AI deep learning model, the sensitivity for detecting cancer-bearing voxels was 96.9%, compared to only 37.4% using conventional Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PI-RADs) regions of interest. The AI model also resulted in a smaller extent of missed clinically significant prostate cancer, at 1.6 mm compared to 3.8 mm with hemigland margins.

The AI model produced negative margins for clinically significant prostate cancer and index lesions at rates of 80% and 90%, respectively, compared to rates of 56% and 66% using hemigland margins. Moreover, AI margins were negative for all specimens with negative hemigland margins.

Compared to the use of 10-mm margins, AI margins also had a smaller extent of missed clinically significant prostate cancer at 1.6 mm vs 3.2 mm, respectively. Additionally, AI margins demonstrated a mean specificity of 51.2%, while 10-mm margins had a mean specificity of 63.4%.

The study emphasized the importance of accurate tumor localization in precision management of prostate cancer. Current imaging protocols have limitations in accurately assessing tumor extent, highlighting the need for alternative approaches. The AI-driven approach used in this study incorporated multimodal information from MRI, tracked biopsy, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) to produce cancer estimation maps and define optimal treatment margins.

The study was conducted using an independent dataset of 50 patients with intermediate-risk prostate cancer who underwent radical prostatectomy. The AI model showed promise in improving and standardizing treatment margins, potentially reducing cancer recurrence rates. However, further prospective studies are necessary to fully explore the potential of AI-enabled cancer mapping in personalized medicine.