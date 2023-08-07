Nearly Half of Americans Concerned About Impact of AI on Jobs

A recent poll conducted by Canadian-based polling firm Leger for The Times reveals that 45% of Americans are worried about the effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on their own line of work. On the other hand, 29% do not have any concerns about AI’s impact on their jobs. Interestingly, the level of concern cuts across partisan lines and is higher among younger adults, with 57% of 18 to 34-year-olds expressing worry about AI affecting their work. Older Americans, particularly those over the age of 55, are less likely to share these concerns.

Furthermore, around two-thirds of American adults believe that entertainment unions are justified in making AI a centerpiece of their negotiating demands. This suggests that there is growing recognition of AI’s potential effects on various industries.

AI’s impact on the workforce has been a long-standing topic of discussion, and this poll highlights the increasing worries among Americans. It emphasizes the need for further exploration into the potential effects of AI on different industries and the development of strategies to address the challenges it may bring.

