Chatbot apps like Replika, Character.AI, and Soulmate are gaining popularity in the generative AI companion market. These apps offer users the ability to customize their virtual partners in various ways. Developers claim that AI companions combat loneliness, enhance dating experiences, and strengthen real-life relationships.

However, there are concerns raised by AI ethicists and women’s rights activists regarding the potential for these relationships to reinforce controlling and abusive behaviors, especially against women. AI bots function based on the user’s imagination and instructions, which can lead to the development of harmful stereotypes and biases. Professor Shannon Vallor, an expert in AI ethics, warns that the customizability of AI companions, including the ability to make them submissive or compliant, can invite abuse.

Generative AI has attracted substantial interest from consumers and investors, with global funding in the AI companion industry reaching a record of $299 million in 2022. Nevertheless, Hera Hussain, founder of the nonprofit Chayn, argues that these chatbots do not address the underlying causes of why people turn to them. Instead, she believes they can exacerbate social skill deficits and reinforce abusive behaviors.

The virtual world is already a dangerous environment for women and girls, and the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened this issue. A global study conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit found that 38% of women worldwide have experienced online violence, with 85% witnessing digital abuse against other women. Vallor expresses concerns that abusive behaviors in virtual relationships could spill over into real-life relationships.

Regulation in the AI industry is lacking, making it difficult to establish and enforce safeguards for women’s and girls’ rights. Tech experts and developers argue for the necessity of stronger safety standards and practices to ensure the ethical development of AI companions. Eugenia Kuyda, founder of Replika, underlines the importance of creating apps that promote emotional well-being and protect users.

While AI companions can provide a safe space for some individuals, it is crucial to address the potential for abuse and harmful behaviors. Companies in the AI industry must prioritize user safety and work towards building ethical apps that enhance human connections rather than driving them apart.