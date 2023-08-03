The Challenges of Falsehood Generation in AI Chatbots

AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, have been known to generate falsehoods, presenting challenges for businesses and users. These chatbots engage in hallucination and confabulation, often making things up. This is particularly problematic in fields with high-stakes consequences, like psychotherapy and legal brief writing.

Developers of large language models, including OpenAI and Anthropic, are aware of this issue and are actively working to improve the truthfulness of these AI chatbots. However, experts believe that completely eliminating falsehood generation may not be possible due to the intrinsic nature of the technology and its proposed use cases.

Linguistics professor Emily Bender suggests that the problem lies in the mismatch between the technology and its intended applications. Despite efforts to enhance these chatbots, there are concerns about the reliability of generative AI technology, especially in industries like news-writing, where accuracy is crucial.

Moreover, the problem extends to other AI systems that produce images, videos, music, and computer code. For example, computer scientist Ganesh Bagler is attempting to develop AI systems that create recipes. Even a single hallucinated ingredient could result in an inedible meal.

Although developers remain optimistic about overcoming the issue of hallucination, some experts argue that improvements may not be sufficient. Language models are designed to invent content and mimic certain writing styles. However, these models still have failure modes that can be challenging to detect and may lead to more obscure errors.

Despite the challenges, companies like Jasper AI are finding value in the hallucination capabilities of chatbots. Marketing firms, in particular, use these hallucinations to generate fresh and unexpected ideas for pitches and stories.

In conclusion, AI chatbots still face limitations when it comes to generating accurate and truthful information. While developers are working to improve their performance, it remains uncertain how long it will take for these chatbots to achieve a satisfactory level of accuracy and reliability.