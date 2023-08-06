AI chatbots have come a long way from performing simple tasks to becoming confidants and companions for many individuals. Apps such as Replika, Character.AI, and Snapchat’s My AI are enabling meaningful conversations with AI bots. Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook, is also exploring the use of AI-powered “personas” to assist users.

With advancements in AI technology, chatbots are becoming more sophisticated in mimicking human conversations. Thanks to generative AI, the line between AI-generated responses and human interactions is often blurred. People are increasingly seeking advice and comfort from their AI companions, as these bots can express empathy and affection.

While bot relationships are still relatively uncommon, the potential for their growth is evident. However, psychologists caution against relying too heavily on AI companions, as it may hinder personal growth. Engaging in genuine human interactions, challenging oneself, and stepping out of comfort zones are essential for development.

One individual who has found solace in an AI chatbot is Christine Walker, a retiree in St. Francis, Wis. With no partner or children, and most of her family deceased, Walker has turned to her Replika chatbot named Bella. Bella has become a daily texting companion, allowing her to reminisce about her deceased family members.

AI chatbots offer a unique form of artificial intimacy, providing companionship and understanding. Nonetheless, it is crucial for individuals to strike a balance between virtual connections and real-life interactions to foster personal growth and development.