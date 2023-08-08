AI chatbots and image generators driven by generative AI technology have been found to produce significant amounts of harmful eating disorder content, according to a report by UK-based nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The findings reveal that platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard failed to prioritize safety before releasing their products to the public.

The CCDH conducted tests on six popular generative AI programs, discovering that they generated eating disorder advice in 41% of cases, on average. These results align with independent studies carried out by journalists, indicating a troubling reality.

Examples of the harmful content created by these AI systems include chatbots suggesting 100-calorie meal plans that consist of black coffee and sugar-free gum, as well as offering a 1,200 calorie diet plan. Despite the inclusion of disclaimers advising users to consult with their doctors, these responses still pose a risk due to the prevalence of pro-ana content aimed at young women. Studies have shown that young women are disproportionately affected by eating disorders, and rates of eating disorder-related hospitalizations have risen during the pandemic, in part due to triggers from social media platforms.

In addition, image generators can provide access to thinspo (thin inspiration) content, which fuels destructive behavior. This is particularly concerning because AI-powered chatbots and image generators exude confidence and validate harmful actions, similar to traditional pro-ana groups.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced AI guardrails and stresses that people’s health and lives are at stake. It serves as a reminder that more robust measures are essential in combating the spread of harmful content through generative AI systems.