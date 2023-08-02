Regular Screening and the Potential of AI in Breast Cancer Detection

Regular screening plays a crucial role in detecting early signs of breast cancer. A recent large-scale study conducted in Sweden suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to reduce the workload of radiologists by almost half when it comes to analyzing routine scans for breast cancer.

While AI has already demonstrated proficiency in reading medical scans, the study authors emphasize the need for further research before implementing AI on a wider scale for breast cancer screening. The shortage of radiologists in many countries has sparked hope that AI can streamline the time-consuming process of analyzing routine scans, thereby making it faster and more accurate.

Breast cancer has a significant impact, with over 2.3 million women diagnosed and 685,000 deaths recorded in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. The Swedish study involved 80,000 women who underwent mammograms at four sites between April 2021 and July 2022. The scans were randomly assigned for analysis by either an AI-supported system or two human radiologists.

The AI algorithm accurately identified 20% more cases of cancer, which translates to an additional case for every thousand women screened. Notably, both the AI-supported system and the human radiologists had the same rate of identifying false positives. Furthermore, the use of AI reduced the workload for radiologists by 44%, with only one person needed to read the scans instead of two.

While the interim safety results of the study were promising, lead author Kristina Lang emphasizes the need for more time to determine whether AI can reduce the detection of interval cancers, which are found between routine screenings. Concerns have also been raised regarding the possibility of the AI algorithm over-diagnosing certain types of early breast cancer, such as ductal carcinoma in situ. However, the study was commended for its high quality and its efforts to address the burden on radiologists’ time.

In conclusion, AI shows potential in alleviating the workload of radiologists and enhancing the efficiency of breast cancer screening. Nonetheless, further research is necessary to ensure its effectiveness and safety.