AI Technology Predicts Employee Turnover

AI technology has reached a level of advancement where it can now predict when employees may decide to leave their jobs. By analyzing HR data such as salaries, reviews, and demographics, AI algorithms provide valuable insights into staff exits. This information can help with workforce planning and enable managers to take necessary actions to retain valuable employees. These insights can benefit both larger organizations with over 250 employees and smaller companies looking to implement retention strategies.

According to a study by TMR, the global AI chipset market is expected to exceed $700 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for AI chips in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Companies are focusing on developing low-power AI devices capable of handling up to 5 trillion tasks per second. ASIC and GPU chips are preferred for AI applications.

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy, has introduced product accelerators to help businesses identify opportunities for implementing generative AI. By integrating generative AI into products and services, organizations can gain a competitive edge in the market. Leading technology companies have already demonstrated the benefits of generative AI, enhancing customer experience through virtual advisors and educational tools. The Thoughtworks Generative AI Product Accelerator empowers leaders to make informed decisions on incorporating generative AI into their applications.

Google Ads has launched an auto-generated advertisement tool that utilizes generative AI. This tool enables businesses to create ads based on prompts, learning from landing pages, successful queries, and approved headlines. The integration of AI has shown promising results, with brands experiencing up to 18% higher conversions. The goal of this AI-powered tool is to streamline the process of creating effective advertisements and improve advertising performance.

US lawmakers, Rep. Mike Gallagher and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, are urging the Biden administration to strengthen export restrictions on AI chips to China. They are pushing for stricter rules beyond those implemented in October 2022, which limited China’s access to top AI chips from US companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. The aim is to address industry lobbying opposing stricter controls in order to protect national interests.