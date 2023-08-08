Artificial Intelligence Can Steal Passwords by Analyzing Typing Sounds, Researchers Find

Researchers have made a concerning discovery regarding the capability of artificial intelligence (AI) to steal passwords by analyzing the sound of typing during Zoom calls. This raises potential vulnerabilities in online communication platforms.

Through experiments, academics have demonstrated that microphones connected to computers can capture and identify the unique patterns of typing sounds. AI algorithms can then decipher the words being typed, posing a significant security risk. The accuracy of this technology in understanding typing sounds has been measured as high as 95 percent, further emphasizing its implications.

If malicious actors gain access to this technology, they can potentially exploit weaknesses in online communication platforms, breaching personal accounts and stealing passwords. To address this threat, users are advised to take precautionary measures. One recommendation is to use noise-canceling headphones or microphones that reduce the audibility of typing sounds. Additionally, employing multi-factor authentication and regularly updating passwords can enhance security.

Awareness of this security vulnerability is crucial for both individuals and platform providers. Implementing appropriate measures to mitigate the risks is essential. As technology evolves, it is important to remain proactive and vigilant in safeguarding online security.