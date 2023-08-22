AI-Designed Proteins Can Now Twist and Change Shape, Opening Up New Possibilities

Proteins are not static sculptures in our bodies but instead can change their shapes depending on biological needs. They act as biological transistors, determining how our bodies react to external and internal forces. Scientists have been studying shape-shifting proteins for years to understand how our bodies function. But can we create new biological “transistors” using AI?

Recent breakthroughs in AI have enabled accurate prediction of protein structures. However, most AI-generated structures are static and lack flexibility. A new study published in Science has added flexibility to designer proteins. These proteins can stabilize into two different forms, analogous to a computer’s “0” or “1,” controlling the cell’s output.

The study’s authors created proteins that can move and change shape, expanding the range of applications for these designer proteins. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for forming nanostructures that respond to chemicals, drug delivery applications, and more.

Proteins are macromolecules that build and run our bodies. They are made up of amino acids, folded into intricate 3D shapes. Understanding how proteins gain their shapes allows us to engineer new ones from scratch, creating new weapons against diseases and viral infections.

AI models like DeepMind’s AlphaFold and David Baker lab’s RoseTTAFold have already predicted the shape of almost every known protein. These models have reshaped biological research, helping scientists in various fields. Generative AI models have also offered the prospect of creating completely novel protein structures.

The challenge in designing proteins with flexibility is akin to creating snowflakes with different structures using the same building blocks. The protein has to be able to shift between two states, like an “on” or “off” switch. It also needs to be compatible with bodily fluids and act as a switch based on inputs and outputs.

The study combined AI algorithms to design a protein that acts like a hinge. It has two rigid parts that can move relative to each other, triggered by a small peptide. The team tested the protein’s configuration using glow-in-the-dark trigger peptides, which easily grabbed onto the hinge and changed its shape.

This breakthrough in AI-designed proteins with flexibility opens up new possibilities for drug delivery, nanostructure formation, and other applications that harness the potential of these dynamic proteins.

