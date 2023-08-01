Investing in AI, Automation, and Threat Intelligence Enhances Cybersecurity Resilience

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and threat intelligence can significantly bolster a company’s cybersecurity posture and strengthen its resilience against data breaches. According to IBM Security’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report, incorporating these technologies leads to shorter breach lifecycles, reduced breach costs, and overall stronger security measures.

The report analyzed 553 actual breaches that occurred between March 2022 and March 2023. It revealed that the average total cost of a data breach globally had reached a record high of $4.45 million, representing a 15% increase over the past three years. This emphasizes the importance of promptly identifying and containing breaches.

In addition to cost savings, the report emphasizes the need for organizations to adopt a more comprehensive approach to their digital landscapes. By integrating AI and automation into their cybersecurity strategies, enterprises can focus on discovering and managing vulnerable endpoints, which are prone to breaches due to the growing number of identities in use.

IBM’s study further revealed that the integration of AI and automation into Security Operations (SecOps) teams can reduce the breach lifecycle by 33% or 108 days. On average, organizations without AI or automation capabilities experience breaches that last 322 days.

Moreover, organizations that extensively utilize AI and automation for their cybersecurity efforts can achieve a 33.6% cost savings in the event of a data breach. Compared to those without AI or automation, these enterprises face significantly cheaper breaches, with an average cost of $3.6 million versus $5.36 million.

Despite these advantages, only 28% of enterprises have fully integrated AI and automation into their cybersecurity practices, indicating that a significant number still rely on outdated systems. In contrast, attackers actively exploit AI to evade detection and target cloud identities, credentials, and data.

To address these challenges, Gartner predicts that by 2026, 20% of companies will achieve a high level of visibility and control over their assets through cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM). This integrated approach enables organizations to prioritize risks and enhance their cybersecurity defenses.

These findings highlight the critical role played by AI, automation, and threat intelligence in safeguarding businesses against data breaches. Investing in these technologies can significantly enhance cybersecurity resilience and protect sensitive information from increasingly sophisticated attacks.