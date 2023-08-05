AI Application Can Predict Dangerous Variants in Future Pandemics

Researchers have developed an AI application known as the early warning anomaly detection (EWAD) system that can predict dangerous variants in future pandemics. The global COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the devastating impact of outbreaks, and this new AI system aims to provide early warnings of emerging variants of concern (VOCs) as the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates.

Scientists from Scripps Research and Northwestern University utilized machine learning techniques to create the EWAD system. By analyzing large amounts of training data, computers can identify patterns, develop algorithms, and make predictions about future scenarios. In this case, the AI was trained using information on genetic sequences, infection rates, and mortality rates of SARS-CoV-2 variants. By detecting genetic shifts, the system can identify the emergence of VOCs, characterized by increasing infection rates and decreasing mortality rates.

The team employed a technique called Gaussian process-based spatial covariance, which analyzes existing data to predict new data by considering both averages and relationships between data points. By comparing predicted data to real data, the researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of the EWAD system in predicting the impact of measures such as vaccines and mask-wearing on virus evolution.

Through the use of AI algorithms, the researchers discovered previously unknown “rules” of virus evolution, including the importance of considering not only prominent variants but also undesignated variants known as “variant dark matter.” This newfound knowledge can be instrumental in combating future pandemics.

Furthermore, this AI application has the potential to enhance our understanding of virus biology, leading to improvements in treatments and public health interventions. The researchers envision numerous future applications for the system and its technical methods.

The development of the EWAD system has been published in Cell Patterns.