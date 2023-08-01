CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Transforming the Food and Beverage Industry with AI and ML

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
The food and beverage (F&B) industry is recognizing the need for change in order to secure a competitive and sustainable future. Digital innovation, particularly in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is proving to be transformative for businesses in this sector.

AI and ML technologies are addressing various challenges faced by the industry, including supply chain and inventory visibility, waste reduction, shifting customer demands, and product quality, yield, and packaging. The projected value of these technologies in the F&B market is expected to reach $29.94 billion within the next five years, a significant increase from the current value of $3.07 billion.

There are several drivers behind this growth, such as operational excellence, quality and compliance, supply chain optimization, profitable growth, innovation, and transparency. By leveraging historical data and predictive analytics, AI technologies enable businesses to improve workplace productivity and achieve positive outcomes.

While the adoption of AI and ML at scale was once a primary hurdle in digital transformation for the F&B industry, the focus has now shifted. It is crucial for executives and teams to understand and select the most appropriate use cases based on their specific business goals. This is essential for maximizing return on investment (ROI) and avoiding the pitfalls of becoming overwhelmed with technology and terminology.

Empowering teams and technology leaders to prioritize goals over tools will be key in successfully navigating the AI transformation in the F&B industry. By doing so, businesses in this sector can unlock the full potential of AI and ML, paving the way for a competitive and sustainable future.

