AI and Machine Learning Revolutionize Lending

AI and machine learning have revolutionized lending, bringing positive impacts to financial inclusion. The lending industry faces challenges in reaching underserved consumers who lack access to credit. Research shows that 42 percent of the adult population in the US, approximately 106 million Americans, lack access to mainstream credit. Communities of color, especially Black and Hispanic consumers, tend to be credit invisible, creating historical disadvantages.

However, the industry has made progress by incorporating new data and technologies into lending decisions. By using advanced analytics, machine learning, and expanded data sets, lenders can include more consumers in the credit ecosystem while managing risks effectively. This ensures fair and affordable credit for all.

One of the notable trends in the lending industry is the push for better, faster, and smarter credit solutions, driven by changing consumer expectations. Lenders must adapt by leveraging advanced analytics and expanded data. However, building and deploying models can be costly and time-consuming, often taking around 15 months on average. This reliance on outdated models poses a challenge for financial inclusion.

AI and machine learning address these challenges by utilizing more data and technology to deliver predictive models. With advanced analytics and expanded data, lenders can score more consumers and provide them with the financial services they need. Platforms like Experian’s Ascend Ops have been developed to make leveraging this information easier and cost-effective for lenders. Ascend Ops allows lenders to deploy new features and models in days or weeks, improving operational efficiency and customer service without requiring significant infrastructure investments.

Looking ahead, AI and machine learning will continue to transform the lending landscape in the next 5-10 years. Advancements in data and technology will enable more consumers to access mainstream lending and bring better, faster, and smarter solutions to the market.