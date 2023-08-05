Artificial Intelligence Outperforms Radiologists in Mammogram Analysis

An artificial intelligence (AI) analysis of mammograms has shown better cancer detection rates compared to two breast radiologists working together. Interim findings from the first randomized study investigating the use of AI in a national breast cancer screening program revealed that AI-supported screening detected 20% more cancers than routine double reading by radiologists.

The study, conducted in Sweden and published in the Lancet Oncology journal, involved more than 80,000 women. Half of the participants had their mammograms read by an AI program before being examined by a radiologist, while the other half had their mammograms evaluated by two radiologists without AI. The use of AI reduced radiologists’ workload by 44% without increasing false positives.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in the US, accounting for approximately 30% of all new cancer cases in women each year. These findings highlight the potential of AI technology to enhance screening effectiveness and alleviate the workload burden on radiologists.

Despite the promising results, the study’s co-author noted that it is premature to implement AI in hospitals. Additional trials and evaluations are necessary to address the shortage of radiologists in many countries. Final results from the study, which will determine if AI can decrease the number of interval cancers and justify its use in screening, are not expected for several years.

In summary, the use of AI in mammogram analysis has demonstrated its safety and potential to improve screening efficacy and reduce radiologists’ workload. Further research and randomized trials are required to fully assess the effectiveness of AI-supported screening in breast cancer detection.