A New AI Algorithm Improves Medical Scan Annotation Process

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
A team of researchers led by Dr. Peiris has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that significantly improves the annotation process for medical scans. Traditional methods of annotation involve manual labeling by medical experts, which is time-consuming and subjective.

The new algorithm, on the other hand, is much faster and less prone to errors. Peiris and his team compared their algorithm to four other techniques using public data from various modalities, including CT and MRI scans. The algorithm, called the dual-view AI model, outperformed the other methods, achieving an average improvement of 3% in imaging evaluation.

The algorithm’s success lies in its semi-supervised learning approach, which requires limited annotations instead of relying on large volumes of labeled data. This groundbreaking method offers several benefits, including reduced waiting periods for patients in need of treatment.

The research team’s findings were published in Nature Machine Intelligence, where they emphasized the improved performance and efficiency of their algorithm. It provides significant guidance for training AI models and could potentially enhance patient care by enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis of tumors and other lesions.

The application of AI algorithms in medical imaging is a rapidly evolving field, and this research contributes to its advancement by offering a more efficient annotation method. With further development and implementation, this technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of radiology, benefiting both medical professionals and patients alike.

