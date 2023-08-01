Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Shows Promise in Predicting Health Outcomes

A recent study has revealed that an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm has the capability to analyze non-contrast low-dose CT chest scans for cancer screenings and predict outcomes related to lung cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and all-cause mortality.

The study primarily focused on the application of AI in body composition assessments of lung cancer screening CT scans. The researchers aimed to determine if AI-obtained body composition measurements could be effective in predicting outcomes such as lung cancer incidence, lung cancer death, CVD death, and all-cause mortality among participants from the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST).

By analyzing baseline CT examinations of 20,768 participants, the research team obtained body composition measurements including area and attenuation attributes of skeletal muscle and subcutaneous adipose tissue. Proportional hazards models were then utilized to evaluate the additional value of these measurements in predicting outcomes, considering other patient characteristics such as age and medical history.

The findings indicated that the AI-obtained body composition measurements were informative in predicting lung cancer death and all-cause mortality. However, the prediction of lung cancer incidence did not benefit from this approach.

This study contributes to the growing body of research on the utilization of AI to predict and understand risks associated with adverse health outcomes. Another notable study developed an AI model that utilized CT images to assess the risk of type 2 diabetes based on factors such as pancreas health and fat levels.

The results of these studies underscore the potential of AI in predicting health outcomes and addressing clinical challenges in the field of healthcare. They demonstrate that automated methods employing AI algorithms can offer reliable predictions for a wide range of diseases and health conditions.