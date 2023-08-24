The Late Ray Stevenson Receives Tribute in “Star Wars” Series “Ahsoka”

The late actor Ray Stevenson, known for his role as villain Baylan Skoll on the “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” was honored with a touching tribute in the first episode of the show. Stevenson passed away on May 21 at the age of 58, after filming for the series had concluded. At the end of Episode 1, a screen appears that reads, “For our friend, Ray.”

In “Ahsoka,” Stevenson’s character Baylan Skoll is a Dark Jedi and one of the main antagonists of the show. After surviving Order 66, Baylan becomes a mercenary wielding an orange lightsaber. He is accompanied by his apprentice Shin Hati and works alongside Morgan Elspeth, a villain previously seen in “The Mandalorian” Season 2, in their search for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Following the news of Stevenson’s passing, lead actor Rosario Dawson posted a tribute on Instagram, expressing her sadness and sharing his ever-present smile. Ivanna Sakhno, who plays Shin Hati, also posted a heartfelt message, describing Stevenson as a dear friend and master with an immense heart.

Aside from his role in “Ahsoka,” Ray Stevenson had previously voiced the character Gar Saxon in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.” His other notable acting credits include playing Marvel antihero Punisher, Asgardian hero Volstagg in the “Thor” movies, Sir Dagonet in “King Arthur,” Marcus Eaton in the “Divergent” series, Blackbeard in “Black Sails,” and Gov. Scott Buxton in “RRR.”

The tribute to Ray Stevenson in “Ahsoka” serves as a heartfelt farewell to a talented actor who has left a lasting impact on the “Star Wars” universe. His portrayal of Baylan Skoll will continue to be remembered and cherished by fans worldwide.

