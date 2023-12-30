New Year’s Eve Celebration in Aggieville Promises Exciting Night Ahead

Aggieville, known for its vibrant nightlife, is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party tomorrow night. The 21st Little Apple New Year’s Eve celebration will take place in Aggieville, promising a night of festivities and fun.

In order to enhance the experience for both residents and businesses, organizers have made changes to the event over the years. Instead of closing down the streets, they have opted for a different approach. “What we tried to do is change that up so that we’re not closing down the streets. Every time we close down the streets no matter, we have great events and great parades, but we do know that every time we close down the streets, we negatively impact the businesses,” explained Dennis Cook, director of Aggieville Business Association.

This year, a live band will be performing before the highly-awaited countdown to the apple dropping on top of Kites Bar and Grill. Additionally, a live DJ will be stationed outside playing music from 8 o’clock onwards, creating a lively atmosphere that captures the essence of New Year’s Eve.

Despite the expected cold weather, Aggieville officials remain optimistic about a good turnout. Cook shared, “I do expect a really good crowd tonight because I know some of these bars are revved up and they know they’re going to have a real good crowd for their New Year’s Eve group.”

The celebration will kick off at 8 PM on Moro Street, leading up to the exhilarating moment when the apple drops at midnight. With various bars and restaurants hosting their own New Year’s Eve events, Aggieville promises to be the go-to destination for a memorable night.