Freeguild Cavaliers: A Step Towards More Modular Options in Games Workshop Releases

Games Workshop (GW) recently unveiled the sprues from their Freeguild Cavalier miniatures, showcasing the impressive level of customization available. Each rider can be equipped with a choice of five weapons and shields, along with five different unhelmeted or helmeted heads with either an up or down visor. The Arch-Knight Champion and the Cavalier Herald also offer additional options for fans of armoured cavalry.

Starting from the bottom, there are five different horse leg options, providing a variety of foundation choices for each model. Additionally, there are five different tops, each featuring a unique horse body and Cavalier torso. While the Cavalier torso can only be paired with one specific horse body, the combination possibilities for the tops and bottoms still offer a wide range of customization opportunities.

Beyond the basic components, there are numerous module spots on each Cavalier model, allowing for customization of the tail, weapon, head, shield, horse head, and saddle flavor. The helms also provide several variations, with the visor able to be positioned up or down. There are further options available including unhelmeted heads, a champion head, and a Cavalier Herald head for potential use as a unit musician.

These Freeguild Cavalier miniatures offer hope for the future of GW releases by introducing more modular options into their model designs. This move towards increased modularity follows in the footsteps of past highly modular models like the old Tactical Marines, which allowed for extensive mix-and-match capabilities. While newer models like the Primaris Intercessors have offered some customization, the variety has been more limited, resulting in units that often look the same.

GW’s recent focus on making their models easier to assemble and the introduction of Push Fit models led to a decrease in variety within their respective units. However, with the Freeguild Cavaliers and other kits like the highly modular Freeguild Marshal, GW appears to be moving back towards providing players with a greater range of customization options.

The balance between highly modular and fixed posed models is crucial, as both approaches have their advantages and drawbacks. Nonetheless, the Freeguild Cavaliers showcase this balance, offering a mix of customization and static elements. Players now have the opportunity to create unique and personalized versions of these miniatures while maintaining the cohesiveness of the unit.

The Freeguild Cavaliers represent a step in the right direction for GW, demonstrating their commitment to providing more modular options for players and creating highly customizable miniature kits. With the potential for more kits like these in the future, the hobbyist community eagerly awaits the exciting possibilities they will bring.