Games Workshop has released a preview of the rules for the upcoming Cities of Sigmar. The preview includes various units and their abilities.

The Freeguild Cavaliers are featured in the preview, highlighting their weapon stats and the Devastating Charge ability. Their weapons are comparable to other Cavalry options in the game, with three attacks that hit and wound on 3+. On the charge, they become even more powerful. Although lance options are not available for this unit, Devastating Charge compensates for it.

Additionally, the Freeguild Cavalier-Marshal’s ability, called “Their Finest Hour,” adds an extra 3″ to charge rolls, ensuring a minimum charge distance of 5″. This ability reduces the risk of “long bomb” charges and pairs well with a 10-man Cavaliers unit or two units of 5.

The Freeguild Marshal, both on foot and on horseback, also has interesting abilities. The on-foot Marshal’s Deliver Rousing Speech Heroic Action allows up to 3 human units to double their model count for contesting objectives. This ability can be used strategically to disrupt opponents’ battle tactics and prevent them from scoring objectives.

The Freeguild Command Corps, consisting of various characters, provides additional support. The War Surgeon can heal a damaged unit or return slain models, while the Whisperblade can disrupt enemy command abilities and nullify spent command points.

The Alchemite Warforger, a mix of blacksmith and wizard, possesses the Blazing Weapons ability. This ability creates a 12″ bubble around the Warforger, granting units within that range the ability to inflict mortal wounds on 6s to hit.

Lastly, Tahlia Vedra’s Monstrous Rampage ability, Paralysing Venom, allows her to target enemy monsters that charged in the same turn, causing them to strike last. This adds a tactical advantage by allowing her and her unit to activate before the targeted monster.

Overall, the Cities of Sigmar rules preview showcases various units with unique abilities. The combination of these units and their abilities may lead to powerful gunlines that opponents will need to strategize against.