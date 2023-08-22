A Surprise Release Date for Age of Empires Console Fans

Microsoft has surprised fans of Age of Empires by releasing Age of Empires IV on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles and Xbox Game Pass today. The game, which was originally announced for Xbox consoles last year with a promised release in 2023, is now available for players to enjoy. In addition, Xbox Cloud Gaming players will have the option to stream Age of Empires IV.

Age of Empires IV was initially launched on PC in late 2021, and Microsoft included the title in its PC Game Pass service. The console port of the game now features a tutorial to help players become familiar with the controller layout. Microsoft has also implemented optional cross-play multiplayer support between PC and Xbox players, as well as full keyboard and mouse support.

Although real-time strategy (RTS) games may not seem like an obvious fit for consoles and controller play, Microsoft’s previous release, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, proved otherwise. In fact, players found that the controller interface worked seamlessly, just as it did with a mouse and keyboard.

Age of Empires IV comes with various features to enhance accessibility, including adjustable difficulty levels, in-game narration, and a high contrast mode. Players can engage in multiplayer modes with friends, with options for both player-vs-player (PvP) and player-vs-enemy (PvE) gameplay. The Xbox Series X/S version of the game targets up to 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series S version supports 1080p. The Xbox One X version runs at 1440p, and the Xbox One version at 900p. The Xbox Series X/S versions support up to 60fps, while the Xbox One version is optimized for 30fps.

In summary, Age of Empires IV has surprised fans with a sudden release on Xbox consoles, providing an opportunity for players to immerse themselves in the popular RTS game on their preferred gaming platform. With cross-play capabilities, accessibility options, and multiplayer modes, Age of Empires IV offers an engaging and inclusive gaming experience.

Definitions:

– Xbox Series X/S: The latest generation of gaming consoles developed by Microsoft.

– Xbox One: A previous generation of gaming console developed by Microsoft.

– Xbox Game Pass: A subscription service offered by Microsoft that provides access to a library of games.

– Real-time strategy (RTS) games: A genre of video games where players must make strategic decisions in real-time to achieve objectives.

– Cross-play: A feature that allows players on different platforms to play together in multiplayer games.

– Player-vs-player (PvP): A game mode where players compete against each other.

– Player-vs-enemy (PvE): A game mode where players work together to combat enemies.

