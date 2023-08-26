ISRO to Launch ‘Aditya-L1’ Solar Mission on September 2

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch the ‘Aditya-L1’ solar mission on September 2. This mission will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for studying the Sun. The goal of the mission is to gain unprecedented insights into the Sun’s behavior and space weather.

The Aditya-L1 mission will place itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This strategic location will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation.

The spacecraft is equipped with seven advanced payloads that will study various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. These payloads use electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors to capture crucial data for understanding phenomena such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, and solar flares.

One of the unique aspects of the Aditya-L1 mission is its ability to directly view the Sun from the Lagrange point, which will provide clear observations. Four of the payloads will capture observations of the Sun, while the other three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point.

Scientists are hopeful that the Aditya-L1 mission will shed light on the physics of the solar corona, its heating mechanism, the magnetic field topology, and the development of coronal mass ejections. The data collected by the spacecraft will contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers and the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events.

Sources:

– ISRO official

– PTI news agency