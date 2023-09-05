Rockstar’s Past Pirate Troubles Continue to Affect Legitimate Players

Rockstar Games, the developer behind popular titles like Grand Theft Auto and Max Payne, faced unintended consequences in 2008 when they released their PC games on Steam. It was discovered that some of these games were distributed with illegal cracks made by pirate groups. This issue still impacts legitimate players of Rockstar’s classics years later.

One noteworthy incident involved the discovery of the Myth logo, a piracy group, within the executable file for the official Steam release of Max Payne 2. This suggested that Rockstar may have downloaded a pirated version of the game for the Steam launch, instead of replacing the original disc-based DRM system manually. Despite Rockstar’s quick action to remove the cracked executable, it remained in the game folder under a different name.

This was not an isolated case. The Manhunt executable file released on Steam had a signature from the piracy group Razer 1911. After the discovery of the Max Payne 2 crack, Rockstar promptly replaced the cracked Manhunt executable. However, this swap had unexpected consequences. The PC version of Manhunt had multiple layers of digital rights management (DRM), including a SecuROM disc check. If the game detected tampered code, it would create numerous game-breaking issues, such as permanently locking doors and crashing after picking up health items.

Hackers emulated the SecuROM check for the Razer 1911 crack, rendering the game unaware of the crack’s existence. Therefore, players who pirated Manhunt were not affected by these game-breaking issues.

Unfortunately, legitimate players who purchased Manhunt through Steam after 2010 encountered these inconveniences. Rockstar’s solution was to remove all the SecuROM files when replacing the cracked executable with a clean version. Consequently, anyone who purchases the vanilla version of Manhunt on Steam today will experience the anti-piracy measures as if they were pirates.

This revelation has prompted players to delve into the files of other Rockstar games released during that time. Midnight Club 2, no longer available for purchase on Steam, was found to bear the signs of a Razor 1911 crack.

It is clear that intrusive DRM can be inconvenient for both developers and players alike. Let us hope that Rockstar’s future releases will avoid similar issues that plague legitimate players, ensuring a smoother gaming experience for all.

