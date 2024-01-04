Evidence Suggests Africans Discovered Dinosaur Bones 500 Years Prior to British Findings

Summary:

While British gentlemen are often credited with the discovery of the first dinosaur bones in the 17th to 19th centuries, a recent study suggests that the history of paleontology can be traced back even further. Scientists have found evidence that the first dinosaur bone may have been discovered in Africa as early as 500 years before the British findings. The study reveals that Africa, with its diverse rock outcrops and long-standing human presence, was a likely location for the initial discovery of dinosaur fossils.

African Indigenous Knowledge of Fossils:

The study focuses on the long-standing interest in fossils on the African continent, which is not surprising given that humanity originated in Africa, with Homo sapiens existing for over 300,000 years. Africa is home to various rock formations containing fossils that have been accessible to our ancestors. According to the study, it is likely that African people discovered fossils long before the emergence of the science of paleontology.

Discovery by Local Communities:

Contrary to the common belief that scientists made the first dinosaur fossil discoveries, the study reveals that local guides often brought the fossils to the attention of scientists. Examples include the discoveries of Jobaria in Niger and Giraffatitan in Tanzania, both initially found by local communities.

Evidence from Bolahla:

One of the highlights of the study is the archaeological site of Bolahla in Lesotho, which was occupied by the Khoesan and Basotho people from the 12th to 18th centuries. The site, situated in a region well known for the species Massospondylus carinatus, contains fossilized bones of this dinosaur. Archaeologists discovered a fossil phalanx of Massospondylus at the site, indicating that people from the past may have collected and transported dinosaur bones.

Early Knowledge of Extinct Creatures:

The study goes on to explain that people worldwide had knowledge of fossils long before the scientific era. Examples include Algerians referring to dinosaur footprints as belonging to the legendary “Roc bird,” cave paintings in North America depicting dinosaur footprints, and indigenous Australians identifying dinosaur footprints as belonging to the mythical “Emu-man.”

Conclusion:

The findings of this study challenge the traditional narrative that attributes the discovery of dinosaur bones solely to British gentlemen. By shedding light on the long-standing interest in fossils in Africa and the possibility of earlier discoveries, the study offers new perspectives on the history of paleontology. Indigenous knowledge and local contributions to the field cannot be overlooked when discussing the origins of the study of dinosaurs.

