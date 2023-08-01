African CEOs Express Concerns about Data Security and AI Adoption

A recent global study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value has highlighted concerns among African Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) regarding data security and its potential impact on the adoption of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

According to the study, 53% of African CEOs believe that technology factors could affect their AI adoption journeys, with data security issues being a specific concern for 57% of them. This indicates that African CEOs consider data security as a significant barrier to implementing AI in their organizations.

African organizations have been utilizing generative AI and emerging innovation models to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experiences, increase productivity and profitability, and ensure environmental sustainability, among other benefits. However, it is crucial for African CEOs to establish clear and consistent standards for the utilization of AI across all strategic areas. This will not only determine the level of investment but also the success of their organizations in an increasingly digital economy.

The study also revealed that customer experience is the top business priority for 54% of African CEOs, followed by productivity or profitability for 46%. These CEOs expect significant value from advanced forms of AI and analytics, such as cloud computing, automation, generative AI, deep learning, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

Market factors, regulatory factors, workforce, and skills were identified as the leading external influences on African organizations. 51% of CEOs cited market factors, 49% mentioned regulatory factors, and 33% mentioned workforce and skills as significant influences.

Regarding data challenges, the study found that 57% of global CEOs express concerns about data security, and 48% worry about issues such as bias and data accuracy. African CEOs face their own set of data challenges, including unclear data calculation and reporting across suppliers and partners (48%) and within their own organizations (47%).

In conclusion, while African CEOs recognize the potential benefits of AI, they remain cautious about data security and other external factors impacting the successful adoption of generative AI technology. Implementing clear standards and addressing data challenges are crucial steps for African CEOs to fully embrace AI’s potential in driving their organizational success.