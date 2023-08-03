Africa’s Internet Speeds Remain Sluggish Despite Technological Advancements

Despite the advent of technologies like Starlink and the development of 5G infrastructure, a recent study conducted by Cable has revealed that internet speeds in Africa still lag behind. The Sub-Saharan region in particular ranks 12th out of 220 countries in the global broadband speed league table, with Northern Africa ranking the lowest.

The study collected data over a 12-month period, conducting a staggering 1.3 billion speed tests. Due to insufficient data, some countries were not included in the study. The top five countries with the fastest broadband speeds are Jersey, Liechtenstein, Macau, Iceland, and Gibraltar.

On the other hand, countries such as Equatorial Guinea, East Timor, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan suffer from the slowest network speeds. In fact, Afghanistan’s network is so slow that it would take over 6 hours to download a 5-GB video.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the average download speed stands at 12.11 Mbps. The study surveyed 47 nations in the region, conducting more than 30 million speed tests. Rwanda, South Africa, and Burkina Faso ranked among the top half of the network speed ranking, whereas Nigeria found itself at 133rd place with a download speed of 20.83 Mbps.

North Africa exhibits the slowest internet speed, averaging at 9.81 Mbps. Morocco boasts the fastest speed in the region, followed by Egypt and Tunisia. Libya unfortunately faces the poorest network speed.

The study concludes that Africa needs to make significant investments in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in order to improve network speeds and enhance economic growth. Rwanda, with its successful efforts to increase internet penetration, stands as a model for other African countries with sluggish internet connections. Initiatives such as the introduction of satellite internet and the provision of laptops to teachers demonstrate their potential to benefit other African nations.