African Internet Speeds Still Lagging Despite Efforts to Boost Connectivity

Despite the introduction of initiatives like Starlink and 5G infrastructure, a recent study by Cable has revealed that internet speeds in Africa still remain slow. The study analyzed data collected over a 12-month period, encompassing 1.3 billion speed tests conducted in 220 countries and territories.

The Sub-Saharan region ranked 12th out of 13 regions, with Northern Africa occupying the final position. However, several countries including Eritrea, North Korea, and the Central African Republic were not included in the report due to a small sample size.

Among the countries with the fastest broadband speeds are Jersey, Liechtenstein, Macau, Iceland, and Gibraltar. Jersey, in particular, stands out as the first territory in the world to provide pure fiber connectivity to all its broadband users. On the other hand, Equatorial Guinea, East Timor, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan experience the slowest network speeds, with Afghanistan taking an astonishing 6 hours and 38 minutes to download a 5GB movie.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the average download speed is 12.11 Mbps. Certain countries such as Réunion, Rwanda, South Africa, and Burkina Faso enjoy better network speeds. However, the majority of countries in the region still struggle with slower speeds. For instance, Nigeria ranks 133rd globally, with an average download time of 32 minutes for a 5GB movie.

North Africa, known for its fintech industry, has the slowest network speed among all regions, with an average speed of 9.81 Mbps. Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia stand as the top three countries in the region, while Libya boasts the slowest network speed.

The findings of the study emphasize the need for increased investment in ICT infrastructure across Africa in order to improve network speeds and drive economic growth. Rwanda serves as a prime example of successful progress in this sector, with its efforts to enhance internet penetration yielding positive results. Other African nations can learn from Rwanda’s strategies, including the use of satellite internet in schools and provision of laptops to teachers.