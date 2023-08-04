CityLife

Africa Mobile Networks and Starlink Team Up to Bring Internet Connectivity to Rural Africa

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) has partnered with Starlink to provide internet connectivity to remote and rural areas in Africa. The aim of this collaboration is to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable internet access to underserved communities.

AMN specializes in mobile network infrastructure in rural areas across Africa. By teaming up with Starlink, a satellite internet company owned by SpaceX, they can offer high-speed internet to communities with limited or no connectivity options.

Starlink’s satellite internet system works by deploying low Earth orbit satellites, which orbit closer to the Earth than traditional satellites. This results in lower latency and faster internet speeds, making it particularly beneficial for remote areas with limited infrastructure.

Through their partnership, AMN and Starlink will deploy satellite dishes and other equipment in rural areas of Africa. This will provide internet access to schools, clinics, businesses, and individuals who previously had no connection to the digital world.

The initiative also holds the potential to boost economic development in these underserved areas. With internet access, communities can utilize online resources for education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. The partnership aims to empower these communities by providing them with the tools and opportunities that come with reliable internet access.

By joining forces, Africa Mobile Networks and Starlink are working toward closing the digital divide and bringing rural communities in Africa into the digital age. This collaboration will enable more people in remote areas to connect to the global digital ecosystem, opening up new possibilities for growth and development.

