Africa’s East African Rift System: Splitting the Continent

Africa is undergoing a gradual split as its eastern region is scarred by one of the largest rifts in the world. This rift, known as the East African Rift System (EARS), is an active continental rift zone that stretches from Ethiopia to Mozambique. It is essentially a crack in the African plate that has the potential to divide the continent into the smaller Somalian plate and the larger Nubian plate.

The movement of the EARS is complex and relatively unknown. To gain a better understanding, scientists conducted a new study using GPS mapping and computer models. Their research aimed to shed light on the deformation and movement occurring within this rift system.

The EARS is slowly stretching apart at a very slow pace of millimeters per year, comparable to the growth rate of fingernails. This means that it will take millions and millions of years for a potential breakup to occur. Nevertheless, the seismic activity caused by the rift is already observable. Thin sections of the lithosphere can crack, leading to the formation of giant fissures and frequent earthquakes.

Earth’s lithosphere, when viewed on a larger timescale, behaves like Silly Putty. It stretches and deforms, similar to how Silly Putty stretches when pulled apart gradually. This behavior is explained by the concept of lithospheric buoyancy forces and the flow of Earth’s mantle beneath East Africa.

The recent study conducted by researchers, including D. Sarah Stamps from Virginia Tech College of Science, utilized computer modeling and GPS satellite data to map the movement of the rift system’s surface. They discovered that the EARS is influenced by both the shallow lithospheric forces and the deeper mantle forces, but in different ways.

Lithospheric buoyancy forces contribute to the rift spreading from east to west, perpendicular to the direction of the crack. Simultaneously, the northward flow of mantle material from the African Superplume, deep beneath southwest Africa, exerts forces parallel to the rift, causing anomalous deformation.

The findings of this study provide new insights into the movement and deformation of the East African Rift System. It confirms previous theories about lithospheric buoyancy forces driving the rift while introducing the role of mantle flow in causing anomalous deformation.

Published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, this study contributes to our understanding of the complex dynamics occurring within the EARS and Africa’s slow split.