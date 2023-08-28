Anthony Bowens: AEW’s Aspiring Grand Slam Champion and LGBTQ+ Trailblazer

Anthony Bowens, one-half of the popular tag team The Acclaimed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has big aspirations for his wrestling career. Not only does he hope to become AEW’s first-ever openly gay World Champion, but he also aims to be the company’s first Grand Slam Champion. In an exclusive interview with Metro.co.uk, Bowens expressed his desire to make wrestling history as a proud gay man.

Bowens, who has already made significant strides for LGBTQ+ athletes in AEW, wants to achieve even more. He became AEW’s first gay title-holder when he won the Tag Team Championships alongside Max Caster in 2022. He also made history as the first gay wrestler to main event AEW’s flagship show Dynamite. During Pride Month this year, Bowens proudly declared his sexuality in the middle of the squared circle, gaining applause from the crowd and chants of support.

In his interview, Bowens discussed the importance of representation and breaking down stereotypes in wrestling. He explained that coming out inside the wrestling ring was a fun and impactful way to represent the LGBTQ+ community. Noting the positive response he received, Bowens emphasized the significance of creating moments where LGBTQ+ individuals can comfortably watch wrestling and see themselves represented authentically.

Bowens commended other wrestling stars, such as CM Punk and Kenny Omega, for using their platforms to support LGBTQ+ rights. He acknowledged the need for allies in amplifying marginalized voices and speaking out against hate and discrimination.

Despite the progress made in pro-wrestling regarding LGBTQ+ representation, Bowens acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by queer individuals. He expressed the need to be cautious while traveling to parts of the country that may hold different views. Bowens highlighted the importance of staying aware and ensuring personal safety while continuing to make strides in the industry.

As the wrestling community continues to evolve and embrace diversity, Anthony Bowens stands as a trailblazer, striving to achieve greatness in the ring as both a gay athlete and an aspiring Grand Slam Champion.

Definitions:

– AEW: All Elite Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion.

– Grand Slam Champion: A wrestler who has won all available championships in a promotion.

Sources:

– Metro.co.uk (Interview with Anthony Bowens)